A 45-year-old Resaca man charged with child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Shane Walls of 261 Fog St. in Resaca was arrested Saturday by Floyd County police after he was caught talking with a person who he thought was a child via a social media app. The conversations involved graphic sex acts, and he also asked for nude pictures of a child.
Reports say Walls then traveled to an agreed-upon location in Floyd County to engage in sexual acts, which would have been child molestation.