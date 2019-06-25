A woman turned herself in at the jail late Monday after being accused of stealing $10,869.05 in bank deposits from Dollar General, jail reports stated.
According to an arrest warrant filed by the Rome Police Department and Jail reports:
Brittany Alisha Echols, 25, of 101 Howell St., is charge with felony theft by taking. According to the warrant, she took "four bank deposits" and "unlawfully appropriated the property belonging to Dollar General with the intention of depriving them of the property."
She remained in jail Tuesday morning on $11,200 bond.