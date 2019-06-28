A Rome woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly took money from the New Horizons Treatments Center over the span of four months.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Harley Blake Carroll, 28, of 515 Turner Road, took $22,301 between Jan. 16 and April 24 from the center. She is being charged with felony theft by taking.
Duo charged with cocaine, synthetic marijuana
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested two Rome individuals at the Royal Inn on Saturday morning for reportedly having quantities of drugs as well as digital scales.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Antonio Demarcus Palmer Jr., 29, of 604 W. 10th St., and Areka Shavon Glenn, 36, of 201 E. 17th St., are being charged with felony possession of cocaine, two counts of possession synthetic marijuana, the sale of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Glenn faced an additional misdemeanor charge of drugs not in original container.
Man charged with forgery
A Rome man was arrested Friday for reportedly signing four court documents under another name.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Paul Chipman, 32, of 2128 Cave Spring St., used the victim’s name on court documents and fraudulently identified himself as the victim.
Chipman is being charged with felony identity fraud and four counts of first degree forgery.
Report: Trio fled from Polk, 2 arrested in Floyd County
Two individuals from Rockmart were arrested on Reeceburg Road on Friday after reports say they fled police from a different county and were in possession of a large amount of stolen cash.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kayla Morris, 30, of Old Collard Valley Road and Anthony Samuel Tumpson, 30, of 514 Pearl St., were found with a crowbar and other tools used for committing theft. They were also found with $1,500 in cash that had been stolen.
The two are charged with felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor tools for the commission of a crime.
Dalton man charged with choking another
A Dalton man was arrested Saturday and charged with a May incident where he reportedly cut off the air flow and circulation of the victim by wrapping his hands around their throat.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Allen Pablo Sanchez, 24, of 1204 Valencia Drive, grabbed the victim by the throat and forced them into the back seat of a car.
Sanchez is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Report: Man ditches pot, charged with tampering
A Rome man was charged with felony tampering with evidence after he reportedly threw drugs in the road by a patrol vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Douglas Keith Pope, 52, of 112 Ashland Park Blvd., is charged with felony tampering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Duo charged with pills, marijuana possession
Two Rome men were arrested on Woodbine Avenue for reportedly having marijuana and pills.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jamey Lee Chastain, 38, of 1 Rosemont Drive, and Adam Lamar Ely, 36, of 2003 Flannery St., are both charged with felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and drugs not in original container.
Lindale man charged with trafficking cocaine
Police arrested a man on Glenn Milner Boulevard on Saturday and charged him with felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Don Gregory Bankson, 60, of 3 S. Central Ave., is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and misdemeanor driving without insurance.
John Popham, staff writer