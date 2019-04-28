A Floyd County woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ashley Rebecca Dupree, 35, of 2575 Kingston Highway NE, Lot 6, was arrested just before noon Saturday outside Walmart Supercenter on Cartersville Highway.
Police said she was high to the point that it was unsafe for her to operate a vehicle. Following her arrest, a search turned up several Xanax pill in a plastic bag.
Dupree is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanors DUI drugs and failure to keep drugs in the original container.