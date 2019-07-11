A Rome woman was reportedly smoking marijuana on the side of Maple Road earlier this month, according to warrants, and when she was arrested Thursday morning allegedly had more drugs in her possession.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Buffi Denise Easterwood, 33, of 2812 Maple Road, was smoking marijuana on the side of the road and threw it in someone’s yard when she saw police. She fled the scene after police told her to stay, leaving her purse which also contained the drug.
When she was arrested at 2700 Maple Road on Thursday morning, she was found with methamphetamine and Clonazepam. Easterwood gave the name Kayla to police.
Easterwood is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV drug, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, abandoning a dangerous drug, loitering and prowling, tampering with evidence and obstruction of law enforcement.
Man charged with setting a towel on fire
A Rome man was arrested Wednesday night at his listed address after he reportedly smashed glass and caused other damage.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Charles Anthony Tray McPherson, 24, of 1403 Nelm Street, set a towel on fire in the bathroom of the house, smashed light bulbs and flipped a couch.
McPherson is charged with felony terroristic acts and threats and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Report: Man tried to repossess car with gun
An Adairsville man was arrested at his listed residence Wednesday night in connection to an incident in June where he reportedly pointed a gun at someone’s head.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Nathaniel Dennis Bailey, 36, of 306 Twin Bridges Road, Adairsville, was trying to repossess a Ford Mustang when he pointed a gun at the victim’s head in the Home Depot parking lot on June 26. The victim did nothing to provoke Bailey.
Bailey is being charged with felony aggravated assault.
Rome woman charged with burglary
A Rome woman is being charged with burglarizing a house that belonged to someone who was in jail at the time.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jessica Renee Bates, 38, of 103 Pecan St., was seen by a witness exiting the woods from behind the house with two large duffel bags. As Bates was putting the items in her truck she told the witness to mind their business. A list of things taken from the house include a battery charger, a tackle box, die cast cars, power and hand tools.
Bates is charged with felony first-degree burglary.
John Popham, staff writer