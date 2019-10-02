A Clayton County woman was arrested after allegedly taking a 72-year old woman's bank card from a local restaurant and using it at several different locations, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandy Faye Simmons, 34, of 8472 Shiloh Court, Jonesboro, stole the card from a restaurant in Armuchee on Aug. 7, then went to Food Lion, Walgreen's and Cookout, were she ran up more than $447.09 in charges.
Simmons is charged with felony exploitation of an elder, three counts of felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by taking.
She was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
Man charged with motor vehicle theft
A Rome man who was stopped for reckless driving is now charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Tucker, 37, of 32 Bollen Court, was pulled over in the 3100 block of Maple Road in Lindale for driving in a reckless manner. He initially attempted to flee from police but was eventually stopped. At that point, the officer learned that Tucker had taken the vehicle without permission from the owner.
Tucker is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal damage to property.
He was being held Wednesday night without bond.
Report: Rome man strikes another with candle holder
A Rome man has been charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act after hitting a man with a candle holder.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Jermaine Price, 27, of 123 Wadsworth St., got into a verbal altercation with a male he had been living with for the past year that ended when Price struck the man with the end of a candle holder, causing cuts all over his head.
Price was in jail Wednesday night with a bond set at $11,200.
Woman arrested with suspected heroin in her bra
A Cedartown woman is accused of possession of a small quantity of suspected heroin at a pharmacy on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donisha Nicole Collier, 35, of 432 Parrish Road, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a rock of heroin, after the drug was found in her bra.
Collier was being held Wednesday night with a bond set at $5,700.
Man arrested with half a dozen pills
A Rome man faces felony drug charges after he was found to be carrying a half dozen Klonopin pills in his clothing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy David Patnode, 35, of 25 Sandcreek Drive, was arrested at a store on Dean Avenue he had been been banned from on Tuesday night. When police arrived they found the drugs in a pocket.
Patnode is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal trespassing and possession of drugs not in an original container. He is also charged with probation violation.
He was being held Wednesday night without bond.