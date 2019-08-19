A Rome woman faces several felony charges including aggravated assault, fleeing and obstruction of an officer after reportedly fleeing police and then ramming an officer's car on Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emily Elizabeth Shelton, 46, of 116 Keown Road, was arrested around 2 p.m. Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop near on U.S. 27 near Dugger Drive. She "used her vehicle as a weapon when she hit my patrol vehicle on the driver side rear fender with me standing next to my patrol vehicle" the arresting officer wrote.
She also fled police at speeds of 20 mph above the posted speed limit, going as high as 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. The report also stated her license had been expired as of June 2011.
He also face charges of felony interference with government property and misdemeanor reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, brake light or turn signal violation, driving without a license and speeding.
She remained in jail without bond Monday.
2 charged after thefts at Walmart
A Rome woman is charged with felony shoplifting and another charged with felony party to a crime after items were stolen from Walmart on Redmond Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Belinda Fay Pilcher, 48, and Breanna Joyce Patterson, 21, both of 82 Blankenship Place, were arrested Sunday afternoon.
Pilcher is charged with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor criminal trespass. She reportedly took undisclosed items from the store and was previously banned from the premises.
Patterson is charged with felony party to a crime after reportedly assisted Pilcher with loading the stolen items into her vehicle.
Pilcher remained in jail Monday morning on $3,500 bond.
Man arrested on meth possession charge
A Floyd County man was arrested Sunday by Floyd County police and faces methamphetamine possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Allen Gilmore, 53, of 131 Hennon Drive, also faces a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He remained in jail Monday on $3,500 bond.
Rome man faces multiple counts of aggravated stalking
A Rome man is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated stalking for incidents that are alleged to have occurred in March and July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jakhymbai Patrick Johnson, 20, of 5 Mallard Court in Rome made contact with a woman on Crane Street July 9 in violation of a conditional bond.
Johnson is also alleged to have violated a conditional bond by contacting a victim at the Floyd Medical Center March 25. During that contact, Johnson and victim got into a heated altercation over an infant car seat.
Man accused of hindering apprehension of criminal
Rome Police filed a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal against a Rome man early Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarcus T. Jackson, 44, of 5 Mallard Court, hindered the apprehension of an undisclosed individual at his home around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
Inmate arrested on fugitive warrant
A Douglas County man who was arrested in Rome Monday morning had an additional charge tacked on after he got to the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lonnie William Allmon III, 40. of 3245 Sandtown Court, Douglasville, who was arrested on a felony probation warrant Monday morning, was subsequently found to have another active warrant for his arrest out of Cherokee County Alabama Monday.