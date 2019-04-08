A Rome woman was in jail Monday on a $3,900 bond, accused of punching her daughter in the face.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome Police Department reports:
Bernita Leanne Cunningham, 35, of 1273 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., punched her daughter in the face during an altercation Sunday evening.
Cunningham was angry that her daughter hadn't returned home when she should. When officers retrieved her daughter and returned her home, Cunningham got angry and threw her phone to the ground, shattering it. When her daughter attempted to retrieve the phone, Cunningham tackled her aggressively, throwing her to the ground and began hitting her with a closed fist in the face.
Cunningham is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
Warrant: Inmate planned to smuggle drugs into prison
An inmate at the Floyd County Prison is facing additional felony charges after attempting to carry out a plan to smuggle drugs into the facility.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports/ Warrants:
Deon Clinton Davis, 27, of 3104 Desert Drive, Apt. 3, in East Point, placed a phone call to another individual and instructed him to leave drugs to be smuggled into the prison at a work detail location.The individual placed 37.8 grams of marijuana and 32.1 grams of methamphetamines between two Floyd County Government tractors parked at the intersection of Trotter Lane and Hitching Post Drive.
Davis is charged with felonies attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, trafficking illegal drugs and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. He is also charged with criminal solicitation. He continues to be held without bond.
Report: Bartow pair tried to burglarize Lindale home
A pair of Cartersville residents were in jail without bond Monday, facing several charges related to her entry to a residence in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amy Leanna Hall, 39, and David Chad Crowe, 40, both of 1751 Cassville Road, entered a residence in Lindale without permission from the owner and attempted to leave the home when police arrived.
Hall and Crowe are each charged with felony criminal attempt to commit a felony, and misdemeanors possession and use of a drug related object, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass.