A Rome woman was pulled over on Ga. 1 Loop at Wilbanks Road on Thursday where she reportedly had methamphetamine and other narcotics, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Jo Elaine Fricke, 54, of 538 Fire Tower Road, had hydrocodone, methamphetamine, pills not in their original container, less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. Police discovered all of this after she was pulled over for speeding. 

Fricke is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of pills not in an original container, possession of marijuana and speeding. 

Woman charged with stealing from Home Depot

A Taylorsville woman was arrested on Thursday at the Polk County Jail for reportedly shoplifting from a Rome store in January.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Michelle Cox-Cutright, 22, 41 Davistown Road, Taylorsville, walked into Home Depot on Jan. 13 and left the store with a buggy full of items without paying for them. She later returned all the items to customer service and received $655.91 in store credit. 

Cox-Cutright is charged with felony shoplifting. 

John Popham, staff writer

