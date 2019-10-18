A Rome woman was pulled over on Ga. 1 Loop at Wilbanks Road on Thursday where she reportedly had methamphetamine and other narcotics, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jo Elaine Fricke, 54, of 538 Fire Tower Road, had hydrocodone, methamphetamine, pills not in their original container, less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. Police discovered all of this after she was pulled over for speeding.
Fricke is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of pills not in an original container, possession of marijuana and speeding.
Woman charged with stealing from Home Depot
A Taylorsville woman was arrested on Thursday at the Polk County Jail for reportedly shoplifting from a Rome store in January.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michelle Cox-Cutright, 22, 41 Davistown Road, Taylorsville, walked into Home Depot on Jan. 13 and left the store with a buggy full of items without paying for them. She later returned all the items to customer service and received $655.91 in store credit.
Cox-Cutright is charged with felony shoplifting.