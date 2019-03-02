A Silver Creek woman is being charged with felony child cruelty for reportedly telling a child not to tell law enforcement about abuse.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jaclyn Ann Tant, 35, of 48 Woodbury Drive, caused a child extreme mental pain when she instructed them not to disclose sexual abuse to police.
Tant is charged with felony Cruelty to Children in the second degree.
Man charged for hitting another with a bat
A Rome man was arrested Friday in relation to an incident from November where he reportedly hit someone with a baseball bat.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jacob Ryan Toland, 28, of 129 E. 13th St., is being charged with felony parole violation, aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Man charged with aggravated stalking also charged with possession
An Armuchee man was arrested Saturday when he was found in the company of another individual that he wasn't supposed to be with.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Gregory Michael Thomas, 41, of 1057 Floyd Springs Road, violated a conditional bond when he was with the victim. He was also found with less than an ounce of marijuana in his possession.
Thomas is being charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.