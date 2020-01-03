A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking and methamphetamine charges Friday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carol Treyann Craig, 41, of 406 Gaines Loop Road, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. with what reports described as least 28 grams of methamphetamine at a location near First Street in Shannon.
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force reported she had a "crystal substance suspected of being methamphetamine" with the intent to traffic the drugs. Other details weren't disclosed in the report. She is charged with felony methamphetamine trafficking as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Craig remained in jail without bond Friday night.
Floyd police charge woman with aggravated assault
A Wilkerson Road woman was arrested Friday and is charged with felony aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bethany Nicole Higley, 31, of 9 Wilkerson Road, Apt. B, was arrested at her residence. She is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act. She was being held without bond on Friday night.
Two women arrested in relation to alleged shooting, drug possession
Two women were arrested at 103 Betty Kay Avenue in Rome on Thursday accused of reckless conduct and possession of marijuana.
According to the Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail Records:
Rome police responded to a call at a residence on Betty Kay Ave for damaged property. Upon arrival, the complainant told the officer that his bathroom window had been shot.
Police could see what appeared to be bullet holes and searched the area for shell casings. While searching, the officer smelled marijuana in the area of 103 Betty Kay Ave, the home of 24-year-old Dequasha Alexis Miles.
The officer informed Miles that he believed a shot had been fired from her residence at the complainant's bathroom window and that he could smell marijuana at her residence. The officer then asked for consent to conduct a search. Miles refused unless the officer had a warrant. She also insisted that she did not have marijuana in her house.
After being directed to conduct a security sweep by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force to ensure that no one was in the house, the officer found Sierra Lynn Alamia, 29, of 107 Betty Kay Ave. and her 6-year-old daughter inside.
After getting a search warrant, the officer found five 9mm shell casings in the the backyard of the residence. He also recovered two bags of marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue on it and several marijuana roaches.
Alamia and Miles were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.
Both remained in jail on Thursday night. Alamia remains with a $7,900 bond, and Miles with a $5,700 bond.
Man in Floyd County jail allegedly hits an officer
A man who has been in the Floyd County Jail since August is charged with obstruction of an officer and unlawful acts in a penal institute.
According to Floyd County Jail Records:
Shedrick Lamont Wilson, 31, is accused of attempting to kick an officer down the stairs. He was previously charged with three counts obstruction of justice and was arrested earlier this year on August 8.