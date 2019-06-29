Local drug agents carried a search warrant to a motel leading to the recovery of synthetic marijuana and cocaine plus one arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Areka Shavon Glenn, 36, of 201 E. 17th St., was apprehended at a motel on Martha Berry Highway Friday night by Rome Floyd Metro Task Force personnel on multiple drug charges.
Officers recovered an undisclosed quantity of synthetic pot, cocaine, gabapentin and other unidentified pills not in their original containers. Glenn was also found in possession of digital scales and plastic bags typically used for distribution of drugs.
Glenn was charged with felonies for possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
She was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs not in an original container, and possession of drug-related objects
Trespassing leads to felony drug arrests
A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested for being found on property he allegedly did not have permission to be on.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Lamar Ely, 36, of 2003 Flannery St., was arrested inside a garage on Woodbine Avenue in West Rome Friday night by Rome Police. He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after officers recovered a quantity of clonazepam. Police also found a small amount of marijuana inside a vehicle.
Ely was additionally charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drugs not in their original container, criminal trespass along with a felony probation violation.
Rome man charged with taking stolen items
A Rome man faces a felony theft by receiving stolen property charge after reportedly being found in possession of stolen tools.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chad Carver Garrison, 35, of 15 Eden Drive, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Friday night.
Police stated he had has a stolen air compressor, gas blower and a spool-runner which had reportedly been stolen from Tractor Supply in Cedartown.
He has also been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of tools for a crime.
Report: Alabama woman arrested after trying to outrun police
A Northeast Alabama woman faces a felony charge for false statements and writings after she allegedly gave police a false name following a chase on foot Friday night
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Victoria Lynn Busby, 30, of 162 Rayfield Drive, Huntsville, Alabama, was stopped on Maple Avenue in Rome just before 11 p.m. Friday night. As she was being placed under arrest, Busby pulled away from officers and ran but was quickly recaptured.
Busby also is charged with a misdemeanor probation violation and willful obstruction of officers.