A 25 year-old man remained in jail with no bond Wednesday after being arrested by Floyd County police on charges of felony attempted child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David James Sholtz, 25, of 154 Doc Miller Road in Madisonville, Tennessee, talked to a person he believed to be a minor on the internet and sent sexually explicit content to the person. He then traveled from Tennessee to Floyd County to engage in explicit acts with the person, which would've been aggravated child molestation.
Sholtz is also charged with felony electronic enticement of a child and furnishing obscene material to a minor.
Chatsworth man charged with aggravated stalking
Floyd County police officers arrested a Murray County man Wednesday on stalking charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dewey Max Poole, 45, of 1010 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, violated a conditional bond by going to the person's house and refusing to leave. He continued yelling and knocking on the windows until 1 a.m. when police arrested him.
Poole remained in jail without bond Wednesday night.
Rome man charged with possession of a controlled substance
A Rome man arrested on drug charges was released from jail Wednesday on a $7,900 bond.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Charles Robert Henson, 59, of 2 Wood Valley Drive, was arrested by Floyd County police on Burnett Ferry Road Tuesday for misdemeanor driving without insurance and felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Police warn about fake 'movie money' circulating in Rome
Recently, prop money used in movie productions has been circulating through Rome.
The counterfeit money says "motion picture purposes" across the top and also in place of "The United States of America" on the right side.
Rome police Sgt. Pete Sailors said a number of people have reported the money and he wants to make sure people in the area keep an eye out for it.
Fake money like this is very common, said Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department, and can actually be bought in bulk on websites such as Amazon.
Some people have passed on the money unintentionally. However, if a person uses it as actual currency knowing it's fake, they will be charged with a crime.
If you come across any counterfeit money, call the nonemergency Floyd County dispatch center's number, 706-236-4541.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Man arrested on aggravated stalking charges
A 38-year-old Silver Creek man remained behind bars on Wednesday after being arrested on an aggravated stalking warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zakelvis Mylea Mayes of 1361 Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek is on probation for simple battery and was served with a temporary protective order to have no contact with a victim. Since December, Mayes contacted the victim 123 times. He also threatened to shoot the victim.
He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated stalking and terroristic acts and threats.
He remained in jail without bond Wednesday night.
Aragon woman charged with meth possession
Floyd County Jail records show that Mary Doris Roberson remained in jail after she was arrested on a meth possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roberson, 37, of 287 Brumbelow Road in Aragon, was arrested at her home after police found multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine.
She remained in jail without bond Wednesday night.