A New York 18-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with taking a safe from Krannert Center at Berry College earlier this month. Reports also indicated a Tennessee 19-year-old was also charged with several counts of burglary.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dylan Joseph Stalzer, 18, of 3 Lakeside Drive, Ronkonkoma, New York, removed a safe that contained $3,000 cash, assorted checks of an unknown amount, movie voucher cards valued at $4,000 and electronic equipment. Stalzer was apprehended by Berry police who said he took the safe between the night of April 17 and the following morning.
Davis Christian Deloach, 19, of 2909 Beulah Church, Arrington, Tennessee, was arrested by Berry police and charged with three separate felony burglary charges for entering a residence, a non-residence burglary and entering a vehicle. He is also charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle.
Reports did not indicate if the two young men were connected in any way.
Man charged with fleeing from police
A Rome man reportedly fled from police Friday night before diving out of his car, causing it to strike a rock.
According to jail reports:
Jammaricca Lavoris Keith, 29, of 20 Rollingwood Drive, fled from police, running two stop signs and a red light.
Keith is being charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanors duty upon striking a fixed object, two counts of driving too fast for conditions, obstruction, two counts of running a stop sign, four counts of failing to maintain a lane, reckless driving and failing to obey traffic devices.
Report: Driver had drugs,
suspended license
A Cedar Bluff man was stopped Friday evening for driving without a license plate and reportedly was also driving without a license.
According to jail reports:
John Edward Whitmire, 30, 4785 Cedar St., Cedar Bluff, Alabama, had white pills in a clear plastic bag on his person when arrested.
Whitmire is charged with felony of a Schedule IV substance, misdemeanor driving without a license, driving without a license plate and two counts of drugs not in an original container.
Man charged with assault, child cruelty
A Rome man was placed under arrest at his listed place of residence after he reportedly assaulted someone by wrapping his hands around their throat.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Alejandro Jacobo-Contreras, 29, of 10 Coker Drive, choked the victim until they were not able to breathe. He also threw an iPad cover at the victim causing their ear to swell, doing all this in front of young children.
Jacobo-Contreras is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
18-year-old charged with statutory rape
A Rome teenager was taken into custody Friday evening on sex crime charges that reportedly occurred on Wednesday and in August 2018.
According to jail reports:
Peyton Trey Edwards, 18, of 2307 Maple Road, groped the victim several times after being told to stop. Edwards also engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim when they were 15 and he was 17.
Edwards is charged with felony sexual battery to a child under 16, misdemeanor statutory rape and two counts of sexual battery.
John Popham, staff writer
Report: Fugitive from justice had marijuana
A St. Louis man was arrested on Green and Gold Boulevard just after midnight Saturday and was found to have a warrant out for his arrest in Missouri.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Derek Eugene Blakely, 30, of 5954 Ferris Ave., St. Louis, Missouri, had marijuana in his possession and was wanted in Missouri for a parole violation.
Blakely is charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana under an ounce.