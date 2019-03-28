A Collinsville, Ala., man, along with two men from Temple and Rome, were arrested on Rebecca Drive Thursday and charged with multiple felonies after two men were reportedly found in the possession of a camper trailer stolen in Alabama and the third was found with drugs.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Ronny Heath Norton, 47, 2180 Liberty Church Road, Temple, and Christopher Junior Clonts, 50, of 123 McHenry Drive, were pulling a 2005 Cherokee Lite valued at $1,501. Police confirmed through the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office the camper was stolen. Norton was asked for his license and told police it was suspended.
Gary Jody Childers, 43, of 1922 County Road 822, Collinsville, Ala., arrived at the scene and was found to be in possession of 24 grams of methamphetamine and two long guns behind the seat of his truck.
Norton and Clonts are being charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and Norton is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. Childers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man charged with four felony sex crimes
A Rome man was arrested Thursday and charged with forcing sex on a minor between the dates of April 4, 2016, and November 6, 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Amancio Adalbero Aguilar-Ruiz, 38, of 212 Mississippi Drive, is charged with felony aggravated sodomy, statutory rape, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.
Shots fired on Green and Gold Boulevard, no reported injuries
Police responded to a residence in North Rome where the inhabitant said someone had open fire at their back door.
According to Rome police reports:
The resident first thought the loud noise came from something on her stove. She then looked at her back door and saw the glass on the door was shattered and there were bullet holes in the door. A man sleeping on the couch in the residence heard a loud noise and walked out of the back door and around the front of the residence where he saw a male in a black jumpsuit but was unable to identify him.
Officers spoke to witnesses in the area who said a car of an unknown make and model drove by. Individuals then got out and shot at the back door before leaving the scene. Bullet fragments recovered at the scene showed that multiple calibers of weapons were used at the scene. An officer who was nearby when the shooting occurred said she heard five or six gunshots.
The residents could not think of anyone who could have committed the shooting.
Report: Man punched in the face for singing and dancing
Police responded to the emergency room of Floyd Medical Center where a man told them he was attacked in the parking lot of the Family Food Mart on Martha Berry Boulevard and wanted to file a report.
According to Rome police reports:
The man said he was hanging out in the parking lot of the Family Food Mart and was singing and dancing. A young man who was also in the parking lot told him he needed to stop and that he shouldn't be around the parking lot. The victim said he stopped singing but continued dancing and was then punched in the mouth by the young man. After being punched he then went to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. After speaking with police the victim said he no longer wished to seek medical treatment and left.
John Popham, staff writer
Traffic stop leads to felony forgery charge
A Rome man who allegedly produced forged documentation to a state Department of Revenue officer was jailed on a felony forgery count Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Eugene Sharp, 63, of 4 Dixie Park Road, was stopped by a Department of Revenue officer at the intersection of Turner Bend Road and the Alabama Highway. The officer claims Sharp produced a false document in an attempt to defraud the state department of tax revenue.