Two people were arrested after a search of a Nelson Street home on charges of cocaine trafficking along with possession of various drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The second person charged by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force, Shelby Brooke Thrash, 24, of 11 Willingham St., had over an ounce of methamphetamine in the Nelson Street home, along with numerous glass pipes containing meth residue, several digital scales, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Thrash is charged with the felony meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, meth trafficking, possession of tools to commit a crime and probation violation. She's also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
Donovan Sartin, 47, of 95 Nelson St. was also charged with the same charges as well as having a stolen motorcycle in his possession which is a felony.
Woman facing meth charges
A Rome woman was arrested at East 19th Street and Flannery Street for reportedly having multiple drugs on her person Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sharon Elizabeth Sentell, 50, of 385 Woods Road, is charged with felony possession methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and having pills not in the original container.
Woman charged with attacking another with a knife
An Alabama woman was arrested on Riverbend Drive on Thursday for reportedly failing to yield to oncoming traffic and having an outstanding warrant from August.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Gaines Courtney, 55, of 883 County Road, Camden, Ala., is accused of attacking a woman with a knife on 20 Chateau Drive on Aug. 11.
Courtney is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor driving without a license and vehicle entering a roadway.
John Popham, staff writer
Report: Rome man charged with felony drug possession after overdosing on street corner
A 32-year-old Rome man who allegedly overdosed on an intravenous drug in a relative's vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Old Airport Road Friday morning was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after concerned bystanders called authorities.
According to Rome police records:
Jerry Lee Warren III, of 2250 Cave Spring Road, was found in front of the Exxon in a family member's 1997 Toyota Camry turning purple, seizing and holding a syringe in his hand.
Another driver had stopped to assist Warren by putting the vehicle he was in in park, taking the keys out of the ignition and the syringe out of his hand and placing the items out of reach on top of the vehicle.
When Rome Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, Warren was unconscious, had a low pulse and had overdosed. After Floyd EMS placed Warren in the back of their ambulance, he became alert and oriented and told the EMT he was in the Exxon parking lot and a car had pulled out in front of him. He stated he swerved to avoid a collision.
According to another witness, however, Warren began making circles in the roadway on Shorter Avenue after exiting the Exxon lot. He car came to rest on top of a curb and no other vehicles were involved.
Warren also first told police he only had water in the syringe, but later said it was "Roxy 30" that he had purchased from dealers. Warren offered to assist law enforcement with identifying those dealers if they would drop his charges.
Police found in Warren's front passenger seat a clear piece of plastic that contained residue of a white substance. In addition, two white tablets in a clear plastic bag were located in the pocket of a pair of jeans in the back seat.
Warren also was treated for chest pains at the hospital and charged with felony purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substances or marijuana, misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. He was held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.