A Rome woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly broke into a house on Wayside Road to commit theft.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, took down a security camera on the property she entered and told police last week she did break into the house to see what kind of antiques she could get.
Bannister is charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor theft by deception and criminal trespass.
Ringgold woman charged with meth
A Catoosa County woman was arrested at Broad Street and Second Avenue for reportedly possessing meth and being a fugitive from justice.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Nina Michelle Herman, 25, of 223 E. Teems Road, is charged with felony methamphetamine and being a fugitive from justice.
Man charged with strong arm robbery
Police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday based on a warrant that said he reportedly stole money from a 16-year-old.
According to jail reports:
Tynerious Dequanderon Chambers, 17, of 12 Susan Wayne Circle, took $80 from a juvenile by force.
Chambers is charged with felony strong arm robbery.
John Popham,
RN-T staff writer