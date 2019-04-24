A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of trying to run over a victim with a vehicle while several children watched.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Precious Karen Echols, 28, of 305 Hardy Ave., used an automobile with the “intent to murder or seriously injure” to try and run over a victim on the evening of April 20 as several minors were present to witness the incident.
Echols remained in jail Wednesday night without bond, charged with felonies aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the second degree.
Four Nashville residents were arrested in Cherokee County, Alabama, on Tuesday on felony shoplifting warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adriana Mesha Christian, 19, Mykia Mysha Crutcher, 23, Tavarus Tremont Crutcher, 22, and Tywan Lamont Hatcher II, 22, all of a 721 Myrtle St., Nashville, Tennessee, address, were each charged with felony theft by shoplifting related to a theft that occurred at Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 2770 Martha Berry Highway, on April 19.
Approximately $1,800 in clothing items were taken. Bond was set at $4,600 for each of them on the shoplifting charge, but all four also are being held for Chattooga County on unspecified charges.
A Riverdale man was arrested late Tuesday evening, accused of assaulting a woman and possessing drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dalton Cole Adams, 19, of 8104 Webb Road, Apt. 3302, was arrested near Old Dalton Road at Old School Road just after 11 p.m. after an altercation with a female victim.
Adams is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and was being held Wednesday pending a $16,700 bond.
