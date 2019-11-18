A Rome woman accused of slashing someone's car tires is additionally facing a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ginger Renee Doan, 44, of 610 Donahoo Road, is accused of slashing a woman's tires during an altercation at Doan's residence late Sunday. Officers found a clear glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on her once she got to the jail.
Doan was charged with criminal trespass, possession of meth, possession of a drug-related object and crossing the guard line with contraband.
She was being held Monday night with no bond set.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after police found him walking around Martha Berry Boulevard under the influence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Broderick Maurice Smith, 40, of 160 Hennon Drive, was arrested near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue on Sunday at 11:10 p.m. Police found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in his possession.
Smith remained in jail Monday night with no bond.
Cartersville woman charged with possession, DUI
A Cartersville woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Michelle McGinnis, 26, of 22 Floral Drive, was arrested Sunday near the intersection of Ga. 1 and Booze Mountain Road.
She is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, speeding, open container, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
McGinnis was released from jail Monday on a bond of $7,900.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Police: Rome teen spit on officer, reached for Taser
Keyanna Wigfall Carter, 18, of 2007 N. Broad St., was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after an altercation with a Floyd County police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Carter was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, after she kicked two police officers and spit on one of them during her arrest. Police also say she used profane language in front of minor children. She was also charged with disorderly conduct.
During the altercation, she also attempted to reach for an officer's Taser, which is a felony.
She remained in jail Monday night without bond.