A Rome woman accused of stealing financial information was in jail Tuesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christine Michelle Griffin, 45, of 15 Stevens St, possessed and used the financial card number of another individual without consent. She had two other people use the stolen information to get hotel rooms in their name.
Griffin is charged with the felonies exploitation of a disabled or elder person, identity fraud and a probation violation.
Rome man charged with aggravated assaultA Rome man was arrested Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Clint Folsom, 35, of 105 Hycliff Road, choked a woman.
Folsom was released Tuesday on an $11,200 bond, charged with felony aggravated assault.
Cedartown man jailed on multiple drug chargesA Cedartown man was arrested at the Relax Inn on Monday on a long list of drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antron Deangelow Rowland, 35, of 611 Robert L. Parks Blvd., had multiple drugs while he was the backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped by police.
Rowland is charged with felonies possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
He’s also charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana, drugs not in the original container and an open container violation. He remained in jail without bond Tuesday.
Rome woman facing drug charge
A Rome woman charged with drug possession was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Dawn Jacobs, 27, 502 Avenue A., was arrested Monday on Lombardy Way at Maple Avenue with pills in her possession.
Jacobs is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Acworth man charged with DUI, obstruction
An Acworth man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to a DUI charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reginald Gause, 43, of 40 Alan Drive, was stopped by police on Martha Berry Highway a few minutes after midnight and was determined to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Gause is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor driving under the influence of multiple substances.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Report: Trespassing man found with drugs
A Rome man is charged with felony meth possession after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Cox, 23, of 75 Weathington Road, trespassed on private property Tuesday and began yelling and “cussing” at the owner. This had been the second time Cox trespassed on the property. Upon arrest, police found Cox had a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Cox was in jail Tuesday night with no bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer