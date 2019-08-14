A Rome woman was arrested late Tuesday, accused of hindering the arrest of a felon.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jennifer Ann Locklear, 33, of 103 Norcross Road, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. after she refused to open the door of her home during the execution of a warrant of a wanted felon.
Locklear remained it jail Wednesday morning on a $3,500 bond, charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
Rome man facing drug, traffic charges
A Rome man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danilo Alfonso Hemer-Sierra, 20, of 14 Garden Court North, was stopped for a headlight violation at 2:22 a.m. on Garden Lakes Blvd. at Lake View Drive. A glass smoking pipe and THC oil were found during a search of his vehicle and personal bag.
Hemer-Sierra remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $5,700 bond, charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession and use of a drug related object, violation of headlight requirements and driving on a suspended registration.