A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday afternoon without bond after an altercation led to assault and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodney Cruiz Mitchell, 31, of 30 Acorn Road, threatened two individuals while pointing a firearm at them. He then struck one of the individuals with his fist and pushed the other, causing injury to both.
Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery, simple battery and pointing or aiming a gun at another.