A Rome man was in jail on a $5,700 bond Sunday, accused of threatening to kill a woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vinson Cortez French, 46, of 28 Gibbons Street, told a female victim "I'll murder you," late Sunday night at an address on Gibbons Street.
French is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
Report: Cedartown man failed to stop for police
A Cedartown man was in jail late Sunday evening, after an attempted traffic stop led to felony fleeing charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Norman Scott Bebout, 56, of Doyle Road, was speeding and fled from police near South Second Street and Park Ave. in Rome.
Bebout is charged with felony feeling a police officer, and misdemeanors speeding and reckless driving. He was in jail Monday on a $5,700 bond.