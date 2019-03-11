A Rome man was in jail on a $5,700 bond Sunday, accused of threatening to kill a woman. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Vinson Cortez French, 46, of 28 Gibbons Street, told a female victim "I'll murder you," late Sunday night at an address on Gibbons Street. 

French is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts. 

Report: Cedartown man failed to stop for police

A Cedartown man was in jail late Sunday evening, after an attempted traffic stop led to felony fleeing charges. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Norman Scott Bebout, 56, of Doyle Road, was speeding and fled from police near South Second Street and Park Ave. in Rome. 

Bebout is charged with felony feeling a police officer, and misdemeanors speeding and reckless driving. He was in jail Monday on a $5,700 bond. 

Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor