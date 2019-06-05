A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond Wednesday after a drug arrest reportedly led to a scuffle with a police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff St., resisted arrest and choked an officer with a rope on his back pack around 4:43 p.m. at an address on Flannery Street Tuesday while attempting to discard drugs in his possession. He also struck the officer in the face before being restrained.
Ballard is charged with felonies obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamines and two counts of probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanors battery on a police officer and possession of marijuana.
Fugitive had drugs, failed to register as sex offender
A Rome resident is facing several felony charges after a drug arrest at the East Rome Walmart.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James John Johnson, 46, of 7 Miami Drive, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after police found methamphetamines and a glass smoking pipe on his person. Johnson also had an active warrant out of North Carolina and had also failed to register as a convicted sex offender after moving to Rome approximately a month ago.
Johnson is charged with felonies fugitive from justice, possession of methamphetamine and failure to register as a sex offender.
He was being held without bond Wednesday night.
Traffic stops leads to additional felony charge for fugitive
A Rome man was in jail without bond Wednesday after reportedly giving a false name to police and attempting to flee a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roger Dewayne Callahan, 31, of 11 Cordle Drive, was stopped near the 2800 block of Garden Lakes Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and provided an officer with a false name. He then fled the scene on foot and attempted to enter a residence that wasn’t his. He was also found to have an active warrant.
Callahan is charged with felony obstructing law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. He is also charged with misdemeanors giving a false name to police and criminal trespass. He also was being held for the Cherokee County, Alabama, sheriff’s office on unspecified charges.
Accused shoplifter charged with obstructionA Cave Spring man arrested at the East Rome Walmart is accused of stealing several items and attempting to flee an officer.
According to jail reports:
Jordan Winn Bryant, 36, of 20 Rome Road, was spotted by an officer running out of the store Tuesday with items concealed in his clothing. The officer told Bryant to stop, but he ran. Bryant was caught and found to have taken vanilla extract, gel pens and a set of bed sheets.
Bryant is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. He also is wanted on unspecified charges by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and was being held without bond Wednesday.
Report: Man took car, refused to return it
A Rome man accused of taking a vehicle that didn’t belong to him was being held without bond Wednesday night.
According to jail reports:
John Earl McConnell, Jr., 25, of 679 Old Summerville Road, took a 2010 Nissan Altima, valued at approximately $8,000, without permission and then refused to return it to the victim.
McConnell is charged with felony theft by taking. He is also charged with misdemeanor speeding and was being held without bond on a parole violation.
Traffic stop leads to drug
charges for Rome woman
A traffic stop landed a Rome woman in jail on drug charges.
According to jail reports:
Ashley Rebecca Dupree, 35, of 2575 Kingston Highway, was stopped near 1425 Turner McCall Blvd. around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was found to be impaired and also in possession of methamphetamines.
Dupree is charged with felonies possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanors driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in the original container.
Dupree was being held without bond Wednesday.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Gun, wallets stolen from unlocked vehicle
Two Wilkerson Road neighbors reported someone entered their unlocked vehicles and stole several items that were inside.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
One person said she was missing cigarettes and a wallet containing ID, bank cards and $80 cash that had been in her purse on the front seat.
At a nearby home, another said her wallet with bank cards and identification was taken from the center cup holder. A Ruger 9mm pistol also was missing from its box in the center console.
Police cut short security scam
A local woman who became suspicious of a phone scam may have saved herself $3,600 by reporting it fast.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The woman said she was contacted by a person who claimed to be from Microsoft regarding computer security. She was told she was due a refund and gave them access to her bank accounts.
She was later told they had mistakenly transferred $4,000 to her instead of the $400 due. She was asked to send the difference in cash via UPS to an address in California, and she did.
The woman later became suspicious and checked with her bank. She found out the $4,000 had been transferred into her account from another of her accounts. She reported it to police the next day.
Floyd police contacted the California police department, which was able to stop the package delivery. That department also will try to make an arrest.
Diane Wagner, staff writer