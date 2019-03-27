A Rome man accused of shoplifting and forgery was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lamar Williams, 61, of 1416 Cedar Ave., was arrested Wednesday at the Home Depot on Hicks Drive after a security official found him with opened merchandise in his pocket. The four pairs of pliers and one knife had a total value of $135.73.
At the jail, Williams said he had "game money," which turned out to be replica bills with the words "copy money" scratched off.
Williams is charged with two felony counts of first-degree forgery, two misdemeanor counts of shoplifting and a felony probation violation.