A Silver Creek man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a drug arrest led to a scuffle with a police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff Street, resisted arrest and choked an officer with a rope on his back pack around 4:43 p.m. at an address on Flannery Street Tuesday while attempting to discard drugs in his possession. He also struck the officer in the face before being restrained.
Ballard is charged with felonies obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamines and two counts of probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanors battery on a police officer and possession of marijuana. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
Rome fugitive had drugs, failed to register as sex offender
A Rome resident is facing several felony charges after a Tuesday drug arrest at the East Rome Walmart.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James John Johnson, 46, of 7 Miami Drive, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after police found methamphetamines and a glass smoking pipe on his person. Johnson also had an active warrant out of North Carolina and had also failed to register as a convicted sex offender after moving to Rome approximately a month ago.
Johnson is charged with felonies fugitive from justice, possession of methamphetamine and failure to register as a sex offender.
Traffic stops leads to additional felony charge for Rome fugitive
A Rome fugitive was arrested Tuesday evening after giving a false name to police and attempting to flee a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roger Dewayne Callahan, 31, of 11 Cordle Drive, was stopped near the 2800 block of Garden Lakes Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and provided an officer with a false name. He then fled the scene on foot and attempted to enter a residence that wasn't his. He was also found to have an active warrant.
Callahan is charged with felony obstructing law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. He is also charged with misdemeanors giving a false name to police and criminal trespass. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
Cave Spring man charged with obstruction in shoplifting case
A Cave Spring man was arrested at the East Rome Walmart Tuesday, accused of stealing several items and attempting to flee an officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Winn Bryant, 36, of 20 Rome Road, was spotted by an officer running out of the store with items concealed in his clothing. The officer told Bryant to stop, but he ran. Bryant was caught and found to have taken vanilla extract, gel pens and a set of bed sheets.
Bryant is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
Report: Rome man took vehicle and refused to return it
A Rome man was arrested just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, accused of taking a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Earl McConnell, Jr., 25, of 679 Old Summerville Road, took a 2010 Nissan Altima, valued at approximately $8,000, without permission and then refused to return it to the victim.
McConnell is charged with felony theft by taking. He is also charged with misdemeanors speeding and a parole violation.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Rome woman
A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon landed a Rome woman in jail on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Rebecca Dupree, 35, of 2575 Kingston Highway, was stopped near 1425 Turner McCall Blvd. around 12:45 p.m. She was found to be impaired and also in possession of methamphetamines.
Dupree is charged with felonies possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanors driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug related objects and drugs not in the original container.
Dupree was being held on a $1,350 bond Wednesday.