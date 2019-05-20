A Rome man was in jail Monday, accused of choking his ex-girlfriend over a comment on social media Sunday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Ja'darrien Lin'mori Henderson, 18, of 422 Branham Ave., choked his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his unborn child, because she commented "haha" below a photo of Henderson and his new girlfriend on Facebook.
After the comment was posted, Henderson began calling and texting the victim wanting to speak with her in person. He eventually came to the victim's location and called her outside. She locked herself inside a vehicle outside the residence. Somehow the car doors became unlocked and Henderson was able to gain access to the victim and started assaulting her.
Henderson is charged with felony aggravated assault and was being held Monday on an $11,200 bond.
Vehicle search leads to slew of felony charges for Rome pair
A pair of Rome residents were in jail Monday morning after a vehicle search Sunday afternoon led to a slew of felony drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Faith Burel, 28, of 11 Marble St., and Lloyd Everett Towe, 55, of 207 Reynolds St., were arrested just before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Callier Springs Road and East 14th Street after officers found drugs and firearms in the vehicle the pair was traveling in.
Burel, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a Taurus .9mm handgun that had previously been reported stolen. She was also found in possession of 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Burel was also found with suspected heroin, pills and other drug related objects.
Towe was also found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, pills and drug related objects.
Burel remained in jail Monday without bond, charged with felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking meth, two counts of a possession of a Schedule IV substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of heroin, trafficking of heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. She is also charged with misdemeanors pills not in the original container and possession of drug related objects.
Towe was also in jail Monday without bond, charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking of meth, possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of heroin and trafficking heroin. He is also charged with misdemeanor pills not in the original container and possession of drug related objects.