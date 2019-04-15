A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday, facing several charges relating to an early morning assault of a female victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Alan Koehler, 57, of 1901 Dean Avenue, put his hands around the throat of a female victim, intentionally made contact with intimate parts of her body without consent and detained her against her will.
Koehler is charged with felonies aggravated assault and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Shoplifting arrest leads to drug charges for Trion woman
A shoplifting arrest Sunday evening at the West Rome Walmart led to drug charges for a Trion woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Doris Amanda Mann, 37, of 319 Williams Cemetery Road, ate jalapeno peppers, macaroni and cheese and a sauce from the Walmart Deli and left the store without paying. A search of the accused led to the discovery of suspected narcotics.
Mann remained in jail without bond Monday charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
Rome woman arrested on drug charges at Redmond Hospital
A Rome woman was in jail Monday on a $7,000 bond after police say she had illegal drugs at Redmond Hospital.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Theresa Marie Staney, 46, 48 Pine Crest, Apt. A, was arrested late Sunday evening when she admitted to having a pill container with Xanax and Oxycodone that she bought off the street.
Staney is charged with felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in the original container.