A Rome man faces a slew of charges after reportedly speeding away from police after a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Colby Lynn Bevels, 27, 519 Chateau Drive, was written up by three different officers following a series of incidents Friday evening.
Rome police were initially called to a domestic disturbance and engaged Bevels in the area of Redmond Circle and Lavender Drive. Bevels sped away in the direction of downtown Rome.
Trooper Jeremy Battle joined the pursuit near the Harbin Clinic and said Bevels turned on Fifth Avenue, then turned into the Publix Shopping center where he slammed into another vehicle.
Bevels, who was treated at Floyd Medical Center before being taken to jail, is charged with felonies for attempting to elude, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
He also faces a slew of primarily traffic-related misdemeanor offenses.
Rome man charged with obstruction, drugs
A Rome man who got into a scuffle with law enforcement officers in West Rome faces several felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Pappalardo, 58, of 22 Tamassee Lane, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Pappalardo is alleged to have run from officers in the 2300 block of Shorter Avenue and then got into a scuffle with both the city officer and an off-duty Floyd County Jail officer who stopped to try to help the police.
While helping to subdue Pappalardo, the jail officer fell, injuring his ribs on the sidewalk. He was evaluated at a local medical center and had suffered contusions, but a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the officer is doing well.
The officers recovered a meth pipe with residue from Pappalardo during the incident.
Report: Man damages body cam while resisting
A Floyd County resident who allegedly made improper contact with a victim he had been ordered to stay away from resisted authorities and faces multiple felony charges as a result.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Erin Bates, 41, of 24 Donahoo Drive, Silver Creek, is charged with felonies for obstruction of officers, interference with government property and aggravated stalking after being arrested at his home Friday night.
Floyd County police reported that a body camera worn by one of the officers was damaged during the scuffle.
Report: Woman forged power of attorney
A Rome woman has been jailed after allegedly forging a victim’s signature to power of attorney documents in order to obtain the person’s paycheck while he was in jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Meghin Grace McCary, 28, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., was arrested at her home and charged with two felony counts of forgery in the first degree and misdemeanor counts of forgery in the fourth degree and theft by taking.
Investigators claim that between Dec. 3 and Jan. 16, she forged a man’s name to a handwritten note, improperly authorizing her to pick up the man’s payroll check, then signed the victim’s name to the check to obtain more than $113 in cash.
Doug Walker, associate editor