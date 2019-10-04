A Floyd County prison inmate reportedly jumped someone in their cell along with the help of two others in May of 2018 and is now facing felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alfred Rudolph Green III, 20, of 3417 Creekview Drive, Rex, along with two other inmates, attacked an inmate in their living area. The incident happened in 2018 at the Floyd County prison and Green has been brought up from Wilcox State Prison to face felony charges of riot in a penal institution, violating the Georgia street gang terrorism act, misdemeanor simple assault and simple battery.
Woman charged with having meth after not stopping for police
A South Carolina woman is charged with felony drug possession as well as other misdemeanors after reports say she fled from police before being pulled over on Georgia Loop 1 on Thursday night.
Carey Ninette Crowe, 55, of 941 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, S.C., fled from officers for eight miles traveling 17 miles over the speed limit. When finally stopped Crowe was found with a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside. She was also seen throwing a cigarette out her car window.
Crowe is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a drug related object, fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding, littering, and driving without a license.
Report: defective tag light leads to meth arrest
A Summerville man was pulled over on Martha Berry Boulevard on Thursday night and is now facing felony charges after police say they found meth in his vehicle.
Willis Alvin Scarborough, 59, of 371 Bryant Road, Summerville, was pulled over for having a tag light out on his vehicle but after police saw an open container of alcohol and smelled marijuana his car was searched. Scarborough was found with a drug related object in his pocket that contained possible methamphetamine. A small bag of marijuana was also found in the car.
Scarborough is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, misdemeanor driving under the influence, possession of marijuana under an ounce, open container inside of a vehicle and a tag light violation.
Pair charged with stalking on Jones Road
A Rome man and woman were arrested Thursday night after police say they violated a temporary protection order by talking to a child.
Ashley Lee Sexton, 28, of 97 Jones Road, and Joshua Lamar Teems, 30, of 208 Hennon Drive, came into contact with a child on Jones Road which violated a judge's order to have no contact with that child. The two were charged in January for reportedly giving a child a drink laced with methamphetamine at the same Jones Road address.
The pair are both charged with felony aggravated stalking.