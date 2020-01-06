A Floyd County man is in jail after police found heroin and methamphetamine in his car early Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Dante Wade, 29, of 140 Hasty Road, was in a motor vehicle that was reported "suspicious" at the Circle K on Calhoun Highway at 3:23 a.m.
When police arrived to check out the vehicle, Wade fled. Once the officers caught up with Wade, they found meth and heroin in the vehicle.
Wade is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers. Wade is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers, parole violation and driving in violation of license class.
Wade remained in jail Monday with no bond.
Rome man charged with meth and marijuana possession
A Rome man has been charged with felony methamphetamine possession and crossing county guard lines with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Patrick Alexander Wedgeworth, 24, of 690 Warren Road, is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession after a "blunt" was found in his left back-pocket. After arriving at the jail for booking, police found less than 1 ounce of marijuana and a clear plastic bag containing "a white crystal substance."
Wedgeworth was released from jail Monday on a $3,500 bond.
Rome man charged with theft from vehicle
A Rome man is charged with misdemeanor theft by deception and theft by taking, as well as felony entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Joseph Bradley Ineichen II, 24, of 37 Rockwood Place, got into a vehicle to steal a Ryobi power tool set on Nov. 8. Ineichen then sold the power tool, valued at $470, to Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue for $175.
The tool set was recovered by police and returned to the original owner.
Ineichen remained in jail Monday with bond set at $5,700.