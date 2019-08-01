A Conyers man and his Dallas girlfriend are being charged in an incident that occurred on Wednesday where the man reportedly fired a gun at a residence on Beard Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
When Christopher Tyler Dennis, 22, of 2908 Crabapple Circle, Conyers, fired at the residence his bullet went through the front fence and lodged under the front window of the house. Three children were sitting at their kitchen table in front of the window and, while they were not injured, they were frightened by the incident. The damage from the bullet caused over $500 worth of damage after police removed the bullet from the house.
Dennis is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of criminal damage to property. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of discharging a gun near a public highway, as well as one count of reckless conduct and criminal trespass.
His girlfriend, Jadie Denae Hunt, 19, of 250 Ryan Trail, is being charged with felony being a party to a crime when she drove Dennis away after the incident.
Man charged with heroin after traffic stop
A LaFayette man was charged with felony drug possession after police reportedly found drugs and a glass pipe in his car when they stopped him on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Kevin McCullough, 45, of 56 Willow Lane, LaFayette, was found with a bag of heroin and a glass pipe after being stopped for changing lanes without using his blinker.
McCullough is charged with felony heroin possession, misdemeanor drug-related objects and improper lane change.
Man charged with having stolen firearm
A Rome man reportedly had a firearm at the Goodwill shopping center on Hicks Drive that had been stolen.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Eugene McClain, 49, of 616 Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony theft by receiving.
John Popham, staff writer
Rome man charged with auto theft
A wreck on Shorter Avenue has led to felony auto theft charges against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Allen Fry Sr., 55, of 157 Salem Drive, is accused of taking a woman's vehicle without permission around 11 a.m. on July 2. After he took the car, he was involved in a wreck in the 2600 block of Shorter Avenue.
Fry is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond and also faces a felony probation violation.
Report: Man threatens to shoot up gas station
A Rome man is jailed after reportedly threatening violence at a convenience store along with making threats against the store clerk.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Dwayne Burley, 32, of 509 Wilson Ave., is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after allegedly threatening to to shoot up Chuck's Corner at 200 S. Broad St. during an incident Thursday morning between 8 and 8:30 a.m.
Police also recovered a small amount of marijuana from Burley, resulting in a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.
Burley also faces a felony probation violation count.
Report: Man arrested after found sleeping in street with drugs in hand
A Rome man who was found asleep in the middle of McDonald Street Thursday morning faces felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Lamar North, 40, no address provided, was seen in the street around 12:30 Thursday morning, asleep with a quantity of synthetic marijuana in his hand.
North is charged with five felony counts of possession of synthetic marijuana and a misdemeanor count of pedestrian under the influence.