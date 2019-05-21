The former owner of Toddler Inn and the current owner of Oak Bridge Academy, daycare on a Burton Road, was arrested Tuesday at the daycare after he reportedly showed up to work intoxicated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Joe Cross Jr., 55, of 4 N. Ivy Ridge, showed up to Oak Bridge Academy drunk and argued loudly with staff at the facility.
Cross is charged with misdemeanor public drunkenness and was released on bond.
3 charged charged with selling meth
Two Rome men and a Calhoun woman are facing charges of selling drugs to cooperating witnesses during 2017 and 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elisa Shae Highfield, 34, of 178 Cathy Lane, Calhoun, used a cell phone to arrange a sale of methamphetamine to cooperating witnesses. The instances occurred on Aug. 3 and 9, 2017. Highfield turned herself on Tuesday and is charged with two felony possession of methamphetamine charges, possession with intent to distribute and selling methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor illegal use of a phone.
Cortez Eugene Holloway, 30, of 101 Long Meadow Drive, used a cell phone to arrange the sale of methamphetamine on Sept. 8, 2017. Holloway is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, selling methamphetamine and misdemeanor illegal use of a phone.
Earnest Lee Daniel, 60, no address given, arranged a sale of methamphetamine in September of 2018. Daniel is charged with felony selling of methamphetamine.
John Popham, staff writer
Police: Man attempted
to sexually entice minor
A Gordon County man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after attempting to meet up for a sexual encounter with what he thought was a minor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Cleveland Fuller Jr., 40, of 105 Pine Hill Drive, Calhoun, furnished obscene materials to the victim along with a narrative of the type of sexual acts he wished to perform with the victim.
The incidents allegedly occurred between May 1 and May 20.
Fuller is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, felony use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, felony obscene internet contact with a child, felony computer pornography as well as enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor
Californian charged with prescription fraud
A West Coast man has been arrested in Rome after attempting to obtain dangerous drugs through fraudulent means.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Marcel Tyler Jr., 31, of 1302 Arlington Ave., North Hollywood, California, was arrested on Shorter Avenue Monday afternoon when he went into a local pharmacy with fake prescriptions for an undisclosed drug.
During the course of the investigation, police recovered a small amount of marijuana from Tyler’s clothing and discovered that he was a fugitive from justice.
Tyler is charged with felony attempt to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice.
Doug Walker, associate editor