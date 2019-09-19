An Aragon man was in jail without bond Thursday, accused of arranging a meetup where methamphetamine was reportedly sold.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Damon Barge, 41, of 501 Morris Road, Aragon, used a phone to set up a sale of methamphetamine in August. When warrants were served at his residence Wednesday evening he was found with meth and two hydrocodone tablets.
Barge is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance, conspiracy to to violate the controlled substance act, and using a phone to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine.
Macon couple charged with theft by receiving
A Macon man and woman were arrested at a gas station on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for allegedly having a firearm that was reported stolen from Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Rabbit Moshier, 46, of 174 Walnut St., Macon, and Michele Lien Raffaldt, 46, of the same address, were found at the Mapco gas station on Shorter Avenue to have a stolen firearm from another state.
Both Moshier and Raffaldt are charged with felony theft by receiving property in another state and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Moshier is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was being held without bond. Raffaldt's bond is set at $5,700.
Report: Traffic violation leads to meth charge
A Rome woman was pulled over just after midnight on Thursday morning for reportedly not having a tag light and during a search of her vehicle police say they found methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Ann Watkins, 37, 94 Brookwood Ave., had a small bag of suspected meth in her car which was found by police after she was pulled over on Old Dalton Road at Emerald Oaks Trail.
Watkins is charged with felony methamphetamine possession. She was released on bond Thursday afternoon.
Woman charged with felony shoplifting from Hobby Lobby
A Rome woman was arrested at the Midtown Crossing Shopping Center for reportedly trying to leave Hobby Lobby with merchandise in her purse.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rebecca Ann Farren, 32, of 307 Chateau Drive, put over $500 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby and tried to leave the store with it.
Farren is charged with felony shoplifting. She was being held without bond Thursday night.
John Popham, staff writer
Police: Man held woman in home for 7 days
A Garden Lakes man accused of keeping a woman prisoner in his home for a week was in jail without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Charles Ray Long, 32, of 5 Elliott Circle, was arrested Thursday morning at his home and charged with felony false imprisonment.
Long kept a woman in his home for seven days against her will. During that time he took her cellphone and, at one point, grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her into a wall.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal trespassing and theft by taking.