A Cartersville man is facing felony charges after using a credit card from a wallet he found at a fast-food restaurant, according to Floyd County Jail records.
According to jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Titus Latrez Jackson, 37, of 3 Mull St. in Cartersville, was in jail without bond Sunday on three felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft of mislaid property.
Video at Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd., showed Jackson picking up a wallet dropped by a woman eating lunch with her family at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Less than an hour later, the credit card company reported three purchases at a Marathon for $8.78, $12.52, and $6.69.
Police checked nearby gas stations and found that Jackson had made the transactions at the Circle K on North Broad Street. They searched the area and found him at the Community Kitchen with stolen cards.
The wallet and the woman's Social Security card were not found and Jackson was "being less than cooperative," according to the report.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Floyd County man dies following late-night wreck
Floyd County police identified on Sunday the victim of a wreck that happened late Saturday in an area off Blacks Bluff Road northeast of Cave Spring.
Sgt. Chris Fincher said Jeffery Wayne Davis, 59, of a Sleepy Hollow Road address, was driving on Graham Road when the car went down an embankment toward a body of water. Fincher said Davis apparently fell into the water as he was trying to get out of the car.
Police were sent to the scene, Sleepy Hollow Lake, at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a caller to the 911 Center reported finding Davis unresponsive.