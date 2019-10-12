A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to stab a woman using a pair of scissors.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Billy Robert Kelly, 53, of 131 Dodd Blvd., apparently got into an altercation with a woman at a location on Chambers Street on Friday night and attempted to stab the woman with the scissors, putting her in fear for her life.
Kelly was also charged with public drunk, a misdemeanor.
Chattooga County man caught with suspected crack cocaine
A Chattooga County man is charged with felony possession of crack cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kennon Franklin Jackson, 48, of 792 Highland Ave., Summerville, was arrested in the 300 block of North Fifth Avenue late on Friday night with a quantity of crack cocaine and a pipe. Jackson was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license.
Doug Walker, RN-T associate editor