A Silver Creek man turned himself into the Bonding Lobby of the Floyd County jail Thursday to face felony charges of reportedly exploiting an elderly person and theft by conversion.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Brannon, 27, of 648 Old Rockmart Road, took a $5,900 advance payment from the victim, who is over 65 years of age, to complete property improvements. Brannon deposited the check into his bank account the same day and never completed the work.
Brannon is charged with felony theft by conversion, conversion of payments for real property improvements and exploitation of an elderly person.
Pair arrested on Alexander Avenue charged with possession
A Lindale pair were arrested at their listed address Wednesday night and charged with reportedly having drugs and drug-related objects.
Christopher David Streetman, 23, of 206 Alexander Ave., had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on his person at the time of arrest. Joyce Bridget Lindsey, 32, of 206 Alexander Ave., had suspected marijuana and drug related objects in her house and vehicle.
Streetman is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth, a misdemeanor possession charge of marijuana under an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Lindsey is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Report: man hid in closet to avoid arrest
A Rome man hid from police in a closet during a search of his residence Wednesday that eventually led to his arrest.
Johnny Wesley Highfield, 58, of 7 Kennemore Drive, had methamphetamine in his possession when police found him hiding in his home.
Highfield is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.
John Popham, staff writer
Man arrested on burglary and battery charges
A Rome man is jailed on a felony burglary charge stemming from an incident at a location Martha Berry Boulevard in mid-May.
Isaiah Alphonso Driver, 52, of 2304 Old Alabama Road, is accused of breaking a room at 1201 Martha Berry Boulevard and battered a woman about the face, chest and legs with a closed fist.
In addition to felony burglary an terroristic threats charges,, Driver was also served with felony probation and failure to appear warrants as well as misdemeanor battery.