A Floyd County resident who allegedly made improper contact with a victim he had been ordered to stay away from resisted authorities and faces multiple felony charges as a result.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Erin Bates, 41, of 24 Donahoo Drive, Silver Creek, is charged with felonies for obstruction of officers, interference with government property and aggravated stalking after being arrested at his home Friday night.
Floyd County police reported that a body camera worn by one of the officers was damaged during the scuffle.