Police say an Aragon man pulled a pistol on an officer during an incident on Teat Street on Monday.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Henry Parrish Erwin IV, 48, of 4849 Collard Valley Road, pulled out a pistol and tried to point it toward the arresting officer after he had been tackled to the ground when resisting arrest. Officers tased Erwin's neck to prevent him from firing the weapon. He was also found with two bags of meth.
Erwin is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Fitzgerald man
Police stopped a vehicle for reportedly following too closely Monday evening which resulted in a K-9 unit finding suspected synthetic drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Allen Taylor, 18, of Dewey McGlamry Road, Fitzgerald, admitted to having the drugs in his system. After his Miranda rights were read he told police "I'm going to fail a drug test, I have it in my system."
Police initially pulled Taylor over after observing him following a car very closely on U.S. 411, a quarter mile east of Hine Road. Officers suspected Taylor was under the influence by his mannerisms and green tongue and a K-9 unit found a vape pod with THC oil.
Taylor is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
Monroe man charged with false imprisonment
Reports say a man was arrested on Elliot Drive early Monday morning after he reportedly hit a woman and kept her from leaving.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Rodney Jermaine Sullivan, 42, of 431 Ash St., Monroe, caused a laceration after he hit a woman in the face. He also held her arm and did not allow her to leave.
Sullivan is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery.
John Popham, staff writer
BB gun used in shooting
A Floyd County man who allegedly fired a BB gun at another man on Lookout Circle Sunday has been arrested on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stanley Lydell Hamilton, 60, of 1328 Wax Road, is charged with felony aggravated assault for using a BB gun as an offensive weapon, shooting the gun at a man in a manner that was likely to cause serious injury.