A Menlo man was stopped on Alabama Highway and Fosters Mill Road for reportedly having a damaged windshield was also found driving with no insurance as well as drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Shawn Parker, 31, of 2673 Highway 337, had a plastic bag of suspected meth in a backpack in the vehicle he was driving.
Parker is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance and driving with a cracked windshield.
Teen charged with felony shoplifting from Home Depot
A Rome 17-year-old was arrested at the store on Hicks Drive where he reportedly left with items valued at almost $800.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Dale Pilcher Jr., 17, took a Timber Wolf chain saw, a window air conditioner unit, a gallon of paint and several oak planks. The total value of the items was $794. 88.
Pilcher is charged with felony shoplifting.
Man charged with taking vehicle
A Rome man was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Armuchee during July of 2017 where he reportedly took property as well as the vehicle itself.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Walden Peacock, 47, of 209 Perry Road, entered a red Chevrolet Avalanche and took it without the victim's consent.
Peacock is charged with felony entering an automobile, theft by taking an automobile and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Police: Man stole vehicle after argument
A Rome man reportedly took a vehicle belonging to an ex-partner earlier this month and is facing felony charges of theft.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Nathan Daniel Hulsey, 30, of 102 Malone Drive, took a 1993 blue Dodge Dakota from the victim after the two got into an argument at the victim's storage unit.
Hulsey is charged with felony theft by taking an automobile and misdemeanor shoplifting according to online reports.
John Popham, staff writer
Rome man charged with possession of meth
A Rome man was arrested at his home Friday morning after a deputy reported they found a quantity of methamphetamine in the subject's pants pocket.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Keith House, 33, of 13 Westdale Drive, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine when a deputy showed up at his home just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Reports do not indicate why the deputy was at the residence to begin with.