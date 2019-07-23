A 34-year-old man faces a felony terroristic threats and acts charge after police say he left his parents a threatening voicemail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachary Brandon Elicker, 34, of 8 Oxford Place, is accused of leaving a voicemail on June 20 stating "he would tell people that he was at this parent's house so they would burn it down and shoot his parents when they come outside."
He was being held without bond Tuesday morning and is also being held on a $5,000 bond on a non-payment of child support warrant.
Police: Woman took man's wallet, denied seeing it
A woman took a man's wallet and cash, valued at over $1,501, when he left it at the BP on 4818 Alabama Highway, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Lynn Lambert, 34, of 780 Halls Valley Road, faces a felony theft by taking charge. A man left his Louis Vuitton wallet at the gas station then came back asking if he'd left it. Lambert — who worked at the store — hid the wallet and denied seeing it when he came back.
Report: Unfinished bathroom work connected with credit card theft
A woman reported a Cartersville-based contractor she'd hired for a bathroom renovation hadn't completed the job and she said he also may have stolen her credit card.
According to Rome police reports:
The responding officer told the complainant the non-completion of a job was likely a civil complaint, however took information about the stolen credit card. She told police the card was taken and there were three charges on her card in different locations totaling approximately $400.
John Bailey, editor
Rome woman charged with aggravated assault
A Floyd county resident is being charged after an incident at her residence on Tuesday where she reportedly bit someone and hit the person with a chair.
According to Rome police reports:
Kathryn Virginia Early, 20, of 106 Donley Drive, hit the male with a metal folding chair in his face. The chair left a large knot and bruising on the male's face. Early also bit the him on his shoulder which caused whelps, bruising and bleeding.
Early is charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Man charged with cocaine possession
A man was arrested Tuesday on warrants that stated he was allegedly in possession of drugs in June.
According to Rome police reports:
Larry Randolph Fife, 54, was found with cocaine and two glass pipes with cocaine residue on June 21.
Fife is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.