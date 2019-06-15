An Atlanta man is being charged with reportedly threatening and fighting with officers Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexander Lamar Davis, 28, of 1226 Shore Drive, Atlanta, fought with three officers in the Floyd County Jail while also threatening to kill them and saying that he would attack them any chance he got.
He was in jail for an April incident where he reportedly pointed a gun at another person.
Davis is charged with three felony counts of terrorist acts and threats and three counts of misdemeanor obstruction.
Man charged with felony obstruction
A Silver Creek man is accused of injuring a police officer on Craton Road on June 8.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Leif Hammett, 26, of 169 Craton Road, is charged with felony obstruction of an officer when he struck an officer twice in the face with his fist.
Floyd County Jail records also indicate Hammett is being charged with felony damage to property, misdemeanor simple assault and obstruction.
John Popham, staff writer