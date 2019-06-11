A man accused of shooting a 74-year-old after an argument at the end of May was found on Monday with a knife hidden in his cell and now faces additional charges, according to reports.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Wallace J. Chambers Jr., 46, of 429 Branham Ave., had a knife hidden in the toe of his shoe inside of his cell at the Floyd County Jail.
Chambers is being charged with felony possession of a weapon by an inmate and is being held on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and probation violation.
Report: Man rams vehicle
A Rome man was arrested Monday and charged with several felonies after he reportedly rammed a vehicle at a high rate of speed causing it to leave the roadway.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 27, of 1900 Turner McCall Blvd., violated his conditional bond by approaching the victim’s house. He hit the victim’s vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and strike two utility poles. The victim’s car was totaled.
Brown is charged with felony aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, misdemeanor hit and run, aggressive driving and reckless driving.
Pair charged with methamphetamineA Dallas man and woman were arrested on Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive after police report a K-9 unit signaled there were possible drugs in their car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cierra Spring Mills, 28, and Joseph Allen Mills, 43, of 312 Wagon Trail Circle, Dallas, had methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe in their vehicle after they were pulled over. The two were pulled over for driving without a license plate and were also driving without insurance or vehicle registration.
Joseph is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving with cancelled registration, no insurance and not affixing a license plate.
Cierra is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Man charged with stabbing another
A Rome man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly stabbed someone in the side.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Russell Dean Dixon, 54, of 11 Robinson Ave., intended to kill the victim when he stabbed him in the side sending the victim to the hospital.
Dixon is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Report: Pair at gas station had cocaineA police K-9 identified suspected drugs in a car at a Shorter Avenue gas station Monday leading to a Silver Creek woman and a Rome woman being charged.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heather Renee Floyd, 32, of 381 Davis Loop Road, and Marion Danielle Jones, 35, of 675 Compton Road, were found to be in possession of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe after a K-9 unit alerted police to their car.
Both women are charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Woman charged with obstruction
A Calhoun woman was arrested on Cave Spring Road after she reportedly lied to police about who she was and then struck officers while they tried to arrest her.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Samantha Lee Powell, 28, of 251 Thelma Road, gave police a different name and after dispatch identified her properly she fought against the officers who placed her under arrest.
Powell is charged with two counts of felony obstruction and a misdemeanor giving a false name.
Man charged with having fake money
A Lindale man was found with an allegedly fake $100 bill on Tuesday by police and placed under arrested.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Lee Edwards, 33, Miller Mountain Road, knowingly used a fake $100 bill at a McDonald’s restaurant on Turner McCall Boulevard.
Edwards is charged with felony forgery.
John Popham, staff writer