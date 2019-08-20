A Rome man who was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge now faces additional charges that he seriously damaged an apartment on Crane Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jakhymbai Patrick Johnson, 20, of 5 Mallard Court, who was arrested early Monday morning, is now charged with felony criminal damage to property in both the first and second degree along with interference with government property in connection with a July 9 incident at a Northwest Georgia Housing Authority residence on Crane Street.
Johnson is accused of causing more than $3,000 damage to an apartment during the altercation with a person he had been ordered to have no contact with.
He is also charged with terroristic threats and acts, pointing a weapon at another, possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime, reckless conduct, criminal trespass and battery.
A Rome woman also faces a felony charge after she reportedly interfered with police in taking Johnson into custody.
Phelicia Johnson, 38, of 5 Mallard Court, is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
Rome man charged with card fraud
A Rome man is charged with two felony for acts involving an American Express card in July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adrian Jamar Daniels, 33, of 106 Hardy St., is charged with felony financial transaction card theft for obtaining the American Express card without the consent of the owner.
He is charged with financial transaction card fraud after using the same card to purchase items on the same day the alleged theft occurred.
Robbery charge filed against Bartow man
A northeast Bartow County resident is charged with felony robbery after an incident on Shorter Avenue in April.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Antonio Arnold, 29, of 35 Magnolia Court, Rydal, is accused of taking a woman’s purse by force from a location at Shorter Avenue and Alma Road on April 4. The purse contained the victim’s cell phone, $200 in cash and other items.
Man accused of criminal damage to property
A West Rome man is accused of bashing in the side of a vehicle in July resulting in damage that exceeded $500 in value.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stefan Markel Brown, 19, of 230 Huffaker Road, allegedly kicked in the driver’s side door of a woman’s vehicle on East 14th Street on July 22. A warrant for his arrest claims the value of the property damage topped $500, resulting in the felony criminal damage to property in the second-degree charge.
Aggravated stalking charge filed against man accused of threats
A Rome man turned himself in at the jail on felony aggravated stalking after he allegedly made threats against another person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Blake Anderson, 30, of 15 Bent Oak Trail, is charged with felony aggravated stalking after making threats against a person on May 11. The victim had an active temporary protective order that prevented Anderson from making any contact with the victim.
Anderson is also charged with making terroristic threats and harassing communications.
Doug Walker, associate editor
JCPenney employee admits to shoplifting
A 41-year-old employee of the Rome JCPenney store on Martha Berry Highway admitted to stealing about $500 worth of store items before being charged with felony shoplifting and being booked into Floyd County Jail on Sunday.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
Salvanzo Darrell Jackson, of 318 E. 15th St. SW, Rome, had been caught shoplifting by another store employee and when questioned by a Rome police officer, Jackson said he did shoplift from the store that day and “has been for awhile.” The store witness told the officer there is an ongoing investigation against Jackson.
All stolen items were returned to the store.
K.T. McKee, staff writer