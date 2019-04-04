A 25-year-old Rome man is charged with breaking his father's finger as well as a vase in an altercation.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
James Tyler Young of 233 Nowak Road, got into a fight with his father then got in a car while under the influence of alcohol. He struck a camper, a well and then wrecked the vehicle. Young never reported these damages to the owners or officials.
Young is charged with felony aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, failure to report an accident resulting in property damage and failure to to notify owner of striking an unattended vehicle.
Man charged with criminal trespass and drug possession
A Rome man was arrested on Cave Spring Road on Wednesday after he was reportedly on property he had been previously barred from.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Christopher Paul Chipman, 32, of 126 McHenry Drive, had been told not to return to the property on Cave Spring Road and upon arrest was found in possession of two clear glass pipes, a small bag of methamphetamine, a clear tube of suspected meth and a clear container of suspected marijuana.
Chipman is charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor criminal trespass and four counts of possession of drug related objects.
Alabama man charged with taking a trailer
A Crossville, Alabama, man was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly stealing a trailer from Cave Spring.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Johnny DeWayne Croley, 42, of 2145 County Road 3, took a loaded 1974 black 36-38 foot post logging trailer from a Gadsden Road address without consent. The value of the items taken was around $7,200.
Croley is charged with felony theft by taking.
Report: Man crossed the guard line with drugs
A Rome man faces an additional felony when he was reportedly found with methamphetamine inside the booking room of the Floyd County jail.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Joshua Dewayne Rittenhouse, 37, of 2612 Lake Ridge Circle, had methamphetamine in his wallet which was discovered when he was searched at the Floyd County jail in the booking room.
Rittenhouse is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with drugs and misdemeanor contempt of superior court.
Man charged with cocaine trafficking
A Rome man was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with trafficking cocaine between the dates of Jan. 30 and 31, 2018.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Ellis Eugene Carter, 41, of 204 Pine View Way, had over 28 grams of cocaine at the end of January.
Carter is charged with felony trafficking cocaine.