A Rome teen charged with aggravated battery was released from jail Monday on bond.
According to police reports:
Jacob Conner Stiles, 17, of 117 Hycliff Road, met his girlfriend and another man at her house after the two returned from Atlanta. Stiles' girlfriend had sent him messages over social media saying the man she was with tried to inappropriately touch her during the trip.
Stiles punched the man in the face several times at a Williamsburg Drive residence on Sunday. Stiles' girlfriend provided police with the social media messages but declined to press charges against the man she was with.
Stiles is charged with felony aggravated battery.
John Popham, staff writer
Juvenile arrested, charged with armed robbery in Bartow County
A juvenile was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store in Bartow County early Monday.
According to Cartersville Police Department Capt. M.E. Bettikofer:
Officers in the area of 104 North Market Square arrested the juvenile as they fled the store. The male is charged as an adult in the crime but police did not release his name. He is charged with felony armed robbery and possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute. No one was injured in the robbery.