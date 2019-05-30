A Rome man has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael A. Brock, 43, of 6685 Alabama Highway, is accused of putting a firearm into the mouth of a victim and threatening to shoot the victim.
Brock is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threats or acts and four counts of pointing a pistol at another, the latter a misdemeanor.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Trio charged with possession of methamphetamine
Three men were arrested on meth possession charges near the intersection of Calhoun Avenue at Grady Street on Wednesday night.
John Douglas Reid, 68, 2610 Lakeridge Circle, Travis Ray Riddle, 30, of 100 Calhoun Ave., and Douglas Edward Davis, 42, of 2 Howell St., were all charged with felony methamphetamine possession.
Woman charged with vandalizing apartment door and car
A Rome woman turned herself in to the Floyd County Jail on Thursday to face charges of criminal damage and trespass.
Madison Suzanne Brown, 21, of 131 Dodd Blvd., slashed a tire and carved an expletive in the hood of neighbor's car, she also carved the disparaging comment into the victim's apartment door. The damage cost over $500 to repair the car and fix the door.
Brown is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Man arrested on aggravated assault charge at Bojangles
A Rome man was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and cruelty to children.
Joshua Brandon Morrison, 32, of 257 N. Avery Road, was arrested at the Bojangles at 6349 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor cruelty to children.