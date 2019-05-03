A Rome man accused of felony entering an auto was allegedly caught with a number of items taken from the vehicle in North Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brodrekius Breon Hall, 29, of 663 Green and Gold Blvd., is alleged to have entered another vehicle on Green and Gold Boulevard Thursday. When he was apprehended by police, officers recovered a stolen computer, two debit cards, a small quantity of cash and Social Security cards.
Hall is charged with felony entering an auto and felony probation violation as well a misdemeanor for theft by receiving stolen property.
Woman charged with possession of methamphetamine
Rome Police have charged a local woman with felony possession of methamphetamine after she was reportedly caught on Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property after being banned from the complex in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Marie Mitchell, 34, of 504 Cedar Ave., was arrested after being found on Brookwood Avenue in the Willingham Village complex.
The meth was found in a cigarette pack on the woman along with a syringe. The drugs were found after she reached the jail and crossed the guard line, which also resulted in a felony charge.
Mitchell was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and possession of drug related objects.
Report: Man violated TPO
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking for allegedly violating terms of a temporary protective order by stalking a woman as she went from business to business.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Wayne Sprayberry, 3 Fairhaven Drive, was arrested Thursday after apparently placing a woman under surveillance and contacting a third party in order to harass the victim.