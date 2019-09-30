A woman arrested at her residence early Monday morning for reportedly having multiple bags of meth and drug paraphernalia, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amelia Jo Cook, 39, of 317 Grove Ave., had a glass pipe containing meth residue in her clutch purse along with multiple zip lock bags of methamphetamine.
Cook is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
A Dalton man who was with her was taken to the Floyd County Jail where he was reportedly found with marijuana.
Jefferey Allen Hughes, 53, of 392 Arrowhead Drive, Dalton, is charged with felony crossing the guard line and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The drug was found in his wallet.
Man charged with trespassing and cruelty to children
A Rome man is in the Floyd County Jail after a Sunday evening incident where he reportedly screamed at a child and fought officers when they tried to arrest him.
According to reports:
JD Brown, 63, of 118 Hawthorn St., was arrested at his house after he smashed things and screamed profanity at a woman and a child. Brown also fought with officers when they tried to place him under arrest.
Brown is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Report: man found with synthetic marijuana and stolen firearm
A Gadsen, Ala., man was arrested Sunday evening after police say he had synthetic drugs and a stolen firearm on Rockmart Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Christopher James Bowers, 17, of 1976 Anderson Road, had a bag of synthetic marijuana tucked in the waistband of his shorts and also admitted to stealing a firearm.
Bowers is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Macon man charged having warrants in Alabama
A Macon man arrested on Redfox Drive had outstanding warrants in another state and methamphetamine according to reports from the Floyd County Jail.
The reports state:
Police say Carl Lewis Cramer, 35, of 200 Henry St., Macon, had outstanding warrants as well as methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of meth as well as being a fugitive from justice.