A 52-year-old Kingston woman was in jail on a child cruelty charge Wednesday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patricia Smith Lackey, 52, of 358 Sam Harris Road in Kingston, was arrested Wednesday on warrants accusing her of biting a man, leaving tooth marks, and striking a child in the face multiple times. The incident happened Sunday night.
Lackey is charged with felony cruelty to a child and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
Man accused of pawning rental items
A 37-year-old man was in jail without bond Wednesday, accused of pawning rented property that did not belong to him.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Charles Jason Ford, 37, address unavailable, was arrested on warrants charging him with felony theft by conversion and two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.
Ford rented some unspecified property valued at $1,959 from a service shop, promising to pay $85 a day. He pawned it instead, getting $60 from Floyd County Pawn on Martha Berry Boulevard and $100 from Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Sedan strikes woman on Broad Street
A Rome woman was hit while crossing Broad Street in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., resulting in a broken ankle and cuts on her leg.
According to Rome Police traffic reports:
Terry M. Cunningham, 52, was driving a Chrysler 300 down Broad Street towards Second Avenue when his vehicle hit Daniell L. Allen, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. Cunningham stated to the responding officer that he did not see Allen when she was crossing and also said the cross walk sign did not show the walking symbol.
A passenger in the car said he saw Allen and told Cunningham three times to stop. Witnesses reported the white walking signal was lit in the crosswalk sign when Allen was hit. Cunningham was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Man charged with firing gun in residence
Police say a Lindale man fired a gun in his home on Tuesday evening with the bullet striking a few feet from a family member.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Thomas Fricks, 51, of 301 Alfred Ave., is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor reckless conduct and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Man additionally charged with taking $50,000 worth of property
A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening for reportedly taking valuable items from a home in addition to being arrested on theft and drug charges filed on Oct. 5.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Justin Scott Irwin, 38, of 105 Pine St., entered buildings on 3 Eastover Drive on Oct. 4 where he took $50,000 worth of items.
Last week he was charged after he was found with ladders, tools and other property valued at more than $5,000 that had been stolen from a Rome man's home. He also had suspected methamphetamine, syringes and spoons with drug residue when he was arrested.
Irwin is charged with the felony burglary, theft by taking and misdemeanor trespass. Last week he was charged with felonies meth possession and theft by receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
.
Report: Silver Creek man had outstanding Ala. warrants
A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday evening for having an outstanding warrant in Cherokee County, Ala., for an outstanding bond of methamphetamine trafficking.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
James Wesley Craig, 43, of 337 John Ingram Road, is charged with a felony fugitive from justice charge.